Ravens, Steve And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Commit $1M To Social Justice Groups In Wake Of George Floyd's DeathThe Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation on Monday committed to donating $1 million to various social justice groups in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Baltimore Orioles Pitcher David Hess & Wife Devin Hess: 'There's Never Been A Better Time To Use Our Voices To Combat Racism'The Orioles pitcher and his wife, Devin, shared a message on Twitter with their thoughts on the protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Judge Tosses Ex-University Of Maryland Basketball Players' 'Fortnite' Dance LawsuitA federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which two former University of Maryland men's basketball players accused makers of the "Fortnite" video game of misappropriating a dance move that the ex-teammates popularized.

Horse Racing Returns To Laurel Park After Coronavirus-Related HiatusAfter two-and-a-half months, horses took to the tracks at Laurel Park this weekend, marking the return of horse racing in the state after the coronavirus led to its temporary shutdown.