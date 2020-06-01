BALTIMORE (WJZ) — June 1 marks the beginning of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict it could be a busy one.
The agency’s annual outlook predicts between 13 and 19 named storms this season, which runs through the end of November. Between six and ten of those will develop into hurricanes, three to six of which will become major hurricanes, forecasters said.
The likely above-normal season will be due in part to a lack of an El Niño which would typically suppress the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said.
While the official season began Monday, the Atlantic had already seen two named storms: Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha, both of which brought unsettled weather to parts of Maryland in May.
Forecasters are closely watching another storm, which has been deemed a tropical depression but not yet named, as of Monday night. That storm was just off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
Here are the names for this year’s storms:
