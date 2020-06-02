Comments
LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl was charged with arson Monday in connection to a fire at a vacant home in La Plata.
The fire started in the two-story, single-family home in the 9600 block of Docs Place around 7:30 p.m.
It took nearly 60 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Fire investigators determined the fire was an intentional act.
The girl was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree arson and malicious burning.
It caused $200,000 in damages.