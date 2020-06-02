Floyd Protests6 Arrested After Protesters, Police Clash Overnight Following A Day Of Peaceful Protesting
Filed Under:Arson, Charles County, Crime, Fire, La Plata, Local TV, Talkers, Teen Charged

LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl was charged with arson Monday in connection to a fire at a vacant home in La Plata.

The fire started in the two-story, single-family home in the 9600 block of Docs Place around 7:30 p.m.

It took nearly 60 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire investigators determined the fire was an intentional act.

The girl was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree arson and malicious burning.

It caused $200,000 in damages.

Comments

Leave a Reply