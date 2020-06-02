Comments
GLEN BURNING, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County say officers recovered a handgun and suspected cocaine and heroin from a vehicle overnight in Glen Burnie.
Officers patrolling on foot in the Heritage Hill Community noticed around 2:30 a.m. a person inside a vehicle.
When checking out the vehicle, officers spotted a handgun. The driver jumped out and fled on foot.
After searching the car, police found a gun, along with suspected cocaine and heroin.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver.