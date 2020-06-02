Md. Primary ElectionWJZ Has Your Latest Updates
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

GLEN BURNING, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County say officers recovered a handgun and suspected cocaine and heroin from a vehicle overnight in Glen Burnie.

Officers patrolling on foot in the Heritage Hill Community noticed around 2:30 a.m. a person inside a vehicle.

When checking out the vehicle, officers spotted a handgun. The driver jumped out and fled on foot.

After searching the car, police found a gun, along with suspected cocaine and heroin.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver.

