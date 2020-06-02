



As the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to climb, the state’s health department is launching a new campaign to educate people about the importance of contact tracing.

The campaign aims to highlight how contact tracing, which involves identifying other people a person who tests positive for COVID-19 may have come into contact with, can help slow the spread of the virus, the department said in a news release. It will include public service announcements and social media posts, among other items.

Officials in Baltimore in May reported contact tracers were having difficulty getting people to answer questions honestly, which city health commissioner Dr. Letita Dzirasa said was hindering their efforts.

“Please answer the phone when you get the contact tracing calls, please answer the questions honestly and be sure to provide the information that our contact traces are asking for these calls are confidential,” she urged.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said contact tracing is a key part of the state’s recovery process, announcing a statewide ramp-up of tracing efforts was set to be fully operational by the end of May.

As of Tuesday, the state has seen 54,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,474 deaths from the virus.

