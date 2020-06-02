ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Maryland tops 54,000, the number of people currently being hospitalized due to the virus continues to drop, data released by the state Tuesday morning showed.
As of Tuesday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reports 54,175 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 53,327 reported on Monday.
The number of hospitalizations fell from 1,174 on Monday to 1,148 on Tuesday. Of those, 667 were in acute care and 481 were in intensive care. In total, 8,957 people have ever been hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
Forty-three new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,474.
The health department reports the state has seen a total of 366,331 tests conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 261,640 came back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|181
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|3,924
|(169)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,688
|(255)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,385
|(342)
|16*
|Calvert
|352
|(17)
|1*
|Caroline
|263
|(1)
|Carroll
|927
|(91)
|2*
|Cecil
|377
|(24)
|Charles
|1,133
|(72)
|1*
|Dorchester
|144
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,961
|(100)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|891
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|1,975
|(56)
|5*
|Kent
|174
|(19)
|Montgomery
|11,731
|(584)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|15,553
|(528)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|161
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|518
|(24)
|Somerset
|74
|(3)
|Talbot
|101
|(3)
|Washington
|480
|(15)
|Wicomico
|955
|(30)
|Worcester
|217
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(49)
|6*
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,343
|10-19
|2,403
|(1)
|20-29
|7,499
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|10,085
|(31)
|4*
|40-49
|9,734
|(75)
|3*
|50-59
|8,793
|(173)
|10*
|60-69
|6,357
|(392)
|11*
|70-79
|4,080
|(616)
|17*
|80+
|3,881
|(1,125)
|71*
|Data not available
|(49)
|6*
|Female
|28,225
|(1,219)
|67*
|Male
|25,950
|(1,255)
|56*
Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|15,631
|(1,019)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,024
|(96)
|6*
|White (NH)
|10,603
|(1,039)
|61*
|Hispanic
|13,901
|(234)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,725
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,291
|(54)
|7*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.