



As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Maryland tops 54,000, the number of people currently being hospitalized due to the virus continues to drop, data released by the state Tuesday morning showed.

As of Tuesday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reports 54,175 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 53,327 reported on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations fell from 1,174 on Monday to 1,148 on Tuesday. Of those, 667 were in acute care and 481 were in intensive care. In total, 8,957 people have ever been hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.

Forty-three new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,474.

The health department reports the state has seen a total of 366,331 tests conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 261,640 came back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 181 (17) Anne Arundel 3,924 (169) 9* Baltimore City 5,688 (255) 8* Baltimore County 6,385 (342) 16* Calvert 352 (17) 1* Caroline 263 (1) Carroll 927 (91) 2* Cecil 377 (24) Charles 1,133 (72) 1* Dorchester 144 (3) Frederick 1,961 (100) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 891 (48) 3* Howard 1,975 (56) 5* Kent 174 (19) Montgomery 11,731 (584) 40* Prince George’s 15,553 (528) 24* Queen Anne’s 161 (12) St. Mary’s 518 (24) Somerset 74 (3) Talbot 101 (3) Washington 480 (15) Wicomico 955 (30) Worcester 217 (12) 1* Data not available (49) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,343 10-19 2,403 (1) 20-29 7,499 (12) 1* 30-39 10,085 (31) 4* 40-49 9,734 (75) 3* 50-59 8,793 (173) 10* 60-69 6,357 (392) 11* 70-79 4,080 (616) 17* 80+ 3,881 (1,125) 71* Data not available (49) 6* Female 28,225 (1,219) 67* Male 25,950 (1,255) 56*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,631 (1,019) 42* Asian (NH) 1,024 (96) 6* White (NH) 10,603 (1,039) 61* Hispanic 13,901 (234) 7* Other (NH) 2,725 (32) Data not available 10,291 (54) 7*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.