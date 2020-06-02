



With COVID-19 forcing most schools to finish out the year remotely, some local colleges and universities are now saying they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester.

Loyola University, Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Towson University and the University of Maryland all plan to open this fall.

“I think it’s important to send a signal to our students that we’re going to be ready for you in the fall,” said Rev. Brian Linnane, the president of Loyola University.

They held a virtual town hall to inform students about some of the changes they can expect.

“I truly believe it’s going to be a safe space for us all,” soon-to-be sophomore Cordelia Albanese said.

Morgan State University has been working on its reopening plan for weeks.

Dr. David Wilson, the university’s president, said one reason people choose Morgan is for the experience.

“You can’t get the total experience being exclusively online,” Wilson said.

Morgan State has secured additional housing and is considering plexiglass barriers in dorm rooms to allow students to maintain proper social distancing.

The university has also decided not to raise tuition this year and has secured additional funding to help students through these tough economic times.

Loyola is also working on different ways to keep their students safe. In the dining hall, they’re considering scheduling times for students to eat and will be offering more grab and go options.

One change most schools will be making is the switch to a hybrid schedule, a decision Morgan State made after listening to students, faculty and staff.

“The number one modality that students want is a combination of face-to-face and online remote, that is number one,” Wilson said.

The schools are continuing to work on the reopening plans and are aware the situation could change at any moment.

