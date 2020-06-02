POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — Crews continue to search for a missing swimmer in the Potomac River Tuesday.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services got a call Sunday, May 31 around 5:30 p.m. saying a young man had jumped from the cliffs on the Virginia side into the river and hadn’t resurfaced.
He was with a group, but went under, and his friends could not save him.
SEARCH Update (6/2) @mcfrs Swift Water Rescue boats & crews spent several hours on the Potomac this morning searching for a missing swimmer/presumed drowning victim (5/31) – relief crews will be conducting a systematic search again this afternoon https://t.co/4wuZIANaJP pic.twitter.com/xCylMNUVMg
MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said the case is now a presumed drowning as crew continue to search for the man’s body.
Swimming is prohibited in the gorge area due to strong currents, but people are allowed on the water in boats and kayaks.
“It looks serene and peaceful, but it is not,” Piringer said in a video posted to Twitter. “Just under the surface there are strong currents.”
Potomac River search for missing swimmer is a presumed drowning https://t.co/7XrptSHEHz
Piringer said there were several other incidents reported on the Potomac since the weekend.