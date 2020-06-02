



Howard County’s police chief has joined a growing number of law enforcement officials voicing concerns about the way several Minneapolis police officers handled an arrest that ended with the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody.

Police Chief Lisa Myers and several other officers joined in a protest in the county Tuesday evening calling for an end to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Myers told WJZ she feels the protesters’ hurt and their pain, adding the way Floyd’s arrest and subsequent death were unacceptable.

“These types of incidents embarrass our profession,” she said, “and we want to show them that we support them and their legal ability to be out and to protest and to have a forum to have their voices heard.”

Hundreds of demonstrators took part in the youth-led march one day after a similar protest in Baltimore.

The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck during the arrest, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s death.

