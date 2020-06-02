



Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Annapolis Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd died on Memorial Day following an encounter with Minneapolis police. Cell phone video of his arrest showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted names of police brutality victims during the protest. People also took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor Floyd, then chanted in unison.

Among the crowd was Wanda Brown. Brown said she was marching for her father, who she said was a victim of police brutality

“I feel the pain. I can feel the pain. I’ve been there, and it never ends,” Brown said. “And I hope and pray one day it will change.”

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson spoke with protesters before marching with them through downtown Annapolis.

Many said they’re hoping their action turn to change.

“It’s not about the color of our skin, because if you peel off the layers, it’s all blood,” Tanya Cooper-Johnson, a protester, said.

“I’m not going to stop until I feel like my voice is completely heard,” Maya McCollum, a protester, added.

Protests have been held all across Maryland over the past five days. Maryland leaders praised residents for staying peaceful during protests.