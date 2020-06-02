Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While numerous cities across the nation, from Washington, D.C. to the suburbs of Los Angeles, have implemented curfews due to days of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he “hasn’t seen the need” to do so due to mainly peaceful protests.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While numerous cities across the nation, from Washington, D.C. to the suburbs of Los Angeles, have implemented curfews due to days of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he “hasn’t seen the need” to do so due to mainly peaceful protests.
More than 1,000 demonstrators took to the streets Monday, the mayor said. While some clashed with police late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison reported officers made just six arrests.
“Our police officers have shown great restraint, they showed professionalism to allow the protesters to protest peacefully,” Young said. “And when it’s time for the protesters to leave, they have done it in a very professional manner in asking them to disperse.”
The mayor added that in some cases, a curfew can sometimes cause more harm than good, which is why he hasn’t issued one.
Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.