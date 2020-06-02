



After say of peaceful protesting that ended with a clash between a small group of protesters and police, Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that Baltimore continues to be an example for the nation on how to protest for meaningful change.

He also acknowledge that the country has some work to do to end systemic racism.

“The senseless murder of George Floyd and so many African Americans throughout our history shows we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation’s highest ideals,” Hogan tweeted. “But I’m proud that Baltimore is showing the nation how we can begin to build a more perfect union.”

He thanked Baltimore Mayor Jack Young, Commissioner Michael Harrison, state and local police, the National Guard and the MTA as well as Baltimore residents and community leaders “who are showing the power of a strong, compassionate, and united community.”

“Yesterday, Baltimore set an example for our nation,” Hogan continued. “Thousands of young people and community leaders expressed their frustrations peacefully, while working with police to stand up to a handful of extremists with a violent agenda. This is how real, positive change happens.”

Thousands gathered Monday to protest police brutality, systemic racism and in honor of injustices against black Americans. The youth-led protest started with hundreds of people near the Baltimore Convention Center around 4 p.m. and swelled to thousands outside City Hall.

Protesters chanted, spoke the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others who lost their lives senselessly.

At one point, some Baltimore Police officers took a knee to show solidarity with the protesters.

But around 10:30 p.m., as the group dwindled in size, tensions began to rise as police tried to disperse crowds in riot gear.

It stemmed from reports that some were throwing fireworks and water bottles at the line of officers and protesters. Maryland State Police was called in to help.

Police tried several tactics to get the crowd to disperse but around 2 a.m. they threatened to arrest anyone remaining.

At least six people were arrested in total Monday.

