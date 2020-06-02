WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has agreed to send the Maryland National Guard to Washington D.C. amid recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Mike Ricci, Communications Director for Gov. Larry Hogan, said that Maryland has agreed to help the D.C. Guard.

“Yes, we agreed to help the DC Guard protect the National Mall and our monuments. If you’re against that mission, I understand, but at least have the facts,” Ricci said on Twitter in response to Maryland Delegate Eric Luedtke’s criticism of the decision.

Luedtke had said on Twitter Tuesday, “Turns out Hogan agreed to send Maryland guardsmen to DC despite the Mayor of DC not wanting them there. A disgraceful lack of backbone.”

The ACLU of Maryland was also critical of the governor’s decision. They said in a statement on Twitter:

“We condemn Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to send Maryland’s National Guard to the District of Columbia. Emboldening President Trump’s incendiary response to public demands for George Floyd and an end to police brutality, is not only dangerous, but done over the objection of Mayor Muriel Bowser, the District’s elected leader.”

President Trump told the nation’s governors in a meeting Monday to “dominate” violent protestors and use aggressive tactics.

“If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run all over you, you’ll look like a bunch of jerks,” Trump said.

Gov. Hogan, who was on the call, said “I couldn’t agree more with all of the things that you’ve said. We had this experience in Maryland in 2015 when we had the riots in Baltimore and we did exactly what you’re recommending.”

According to United States Park Police acting Chief Gregory Monahan, during four days of demonstration, 51 members of the USPP were injured; of those, 11 were transported to the hospital and released and three were admitted.

President Trump said during a press conference Monday that there was vandalism to the World War II and Lincoln memorials.