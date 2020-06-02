BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Institute of Notre Dame is set to close June 30, but there’s a local group who is determined to save it.

They’re called “Saving IND” and they’re trying to preserve over 170 years of history and education.

Nearly a month after the prestigious Institute of Notre Dame announced they’d be closing their doors for good after years of financial trouble along with a worldwide health pandemic, the sense of denial was evident for those who call it home.

“I dropped the phone. I was in sheer and utter shock at the fact that my little IND on Aisquith Street was going to be closing,” Nancy Longo, IND Class of 1980, said.

But there’s a possible group of saviors on the horizon.

“A few of us connected offline and online through Facebook as well and we just said there has to be something we can do,” Christine Goins, of Saving IND, said.

Goins and Mandi Michael lead, Saving IND, a group of over two dozen people looking to find a way to save their school.

Their online petition has just under 1-thousand signatures, and they’re taking social media by storm to spread the word.

“We’re currently not accepting any money at this time, but people can still pledge with what they’d like to donate when they’re able to do that,” Michael said.

WJZ reached out to IND. The school released a statement, which read, in part:

“Knowing the amount of cash we need immediately, it would be irresponsible of us to commit to opening in the Fall. It would be a great disservice to our students, faculty, staff and students to put their plans and their lives on hold, recognizing that success is very unlikely.”

Enrollment is down 43 percent, and the building needs millions of dollars in repairs.

Saving IND isn’t just part of a phrase. They’re saviors giving their heart and soul, and they’re willing to do it by any means necessary.

“We’re just not willing to take no for an answer at this point, Goins said. “IND should go on for another 173 years and until we reach that goal, we’re not going to stop.