BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is among the safer U.S. states in which to live, according to an analysis by financial website WalletHub.
The website ranked Maryland the 16th-safest state in the country based on a number of factors ranging from the number of murders and rapes to the unemployment rate and the number of traffic fatalities per 100 million miles of travel.
While the state ranked 30th in terms of personal and residential safety, which includes crime statistics, the number of mass shootings and the presence of terrorist attacks, it came in at 15th in terms of workplace safety and 19th in road safety.
Maine took the overall top spot, while Mississippi came in last. Maryland’s neighboring states, Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania, came in at 15th, 21st and 33rd, respectively.
Read the full findings here.