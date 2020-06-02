Floyd Protests6 Arrested After Protesters, Police Clash Overnight Following A Day Of Peaceful Protesting
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland could see some strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

A frontal boundary will stall over the region, colliding with a hot and humid airmass and bringing the chance for thunderstorms.

While there will likely not be any issues for Tuesday once a final batch of spotty showers moves through, Wednesday could be a different story.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the majority of the state under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Hot and humid air and thunderstorm chances will stick around into the weekend, keeping temperatures within arm’s reach of 90 degrees.

Weather: NOAA Predicts ‘Busy’ 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

