ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The United States Naval Academy announced Tuesday that their football game against Notre Dame, scheduled for August 29 in Dublin will not be played in Ireland. The athletics department said that after “extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the leadership teams at Navy and Notre Dame,” the game will no longer be played there.
However, the athletics department also said that they still intend to play the game against Notre Dame, with the intention that it be moved to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium instead.
“We are obviously disappointed not to be traveling to Ireland this August,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a press release. “But, as expected, our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved. I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large. Once we have a definitive plan in place, we will announce the specifics pertaining to the game.”
The rivalry between Navy and Notre Dame is the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the country, with this year’s meeting between the two sides representing the 94th matchup.
The two schools say they will continue to work with organizers to plan for a return to Ireland in the coming years. No information on ticket refunds is available yet, but it will be forthcoming.