BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A leader of a Baltimore drug shop was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison for conspiring to distribute and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, the justice department said.
A judge sentenced Ceasar Vaughan, 27, of Baltimore, to five years and three months in federal prison. According to his plea agreement, Vaughan was a leader of the “Never Stop Grinding” group that conspired to distribute cocaine through a drug shop in the 400 block of Furrow Street. The group reportedly sold narcotics to people and helped with other transactions.
Between April 24 and June 20, 2019, Vaughan took part in at least eight sales, the plea agreement said.
“He further agrees that he was a leader of the conspiracy and that it was reasonably foreseeable that he and the other members of the conspiracy would distribute over 28 grams or more of cocaine base between February 2019 and August 2019,” the justice department said in a news release.
Vaughan was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.