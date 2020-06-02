BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday said their organization is committed to advocating for change for the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“With enduring understanding, empathy, and a peaceful resolve, we are committed to advocate for the change our country needs today and to root out racism and prejudice of any kind as we strive to make a better America in the future,” the team wrote on Twitter.
The team also wrote that it, “expresses solidarity with the families of all who have had their lives destroyed and communities disrupted by the forces of racial bias and violent abuse.”
They also removed their profile photo as part of the #BlackoutTuesday movement on social media, which saw countless organizations and individuals post black photos to show solidarity with the movement.
On Monday, the Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation committed to donating $1 million to various social justice groups in the wake of Floyd’s death.
Thousands of protesters have gathered peacefully across Maryland in the last week to protest Floyd’s death. He died on Memorial Day following an encounter with Minneapolis police.
