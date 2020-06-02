Comments
CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in Carney on Monday night.
Sahmir Pasha Tahlib Smokes, 20, of Perry Hall, is charged with first-degree murder and held on no bail status pending a bail review hearing.
According to police, a shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the area of Stillmeadow Road and Dunfield Road in the Carney area.
When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Baltimore County Police Department said. The man died at the scene.
Police said they believe the shooting was targeted. This investigation is still ongoing.