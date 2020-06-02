Navy Announces Football Game Against Notre Dame Will Not Be Played In Ireland, Could Be Moved To AnnapolisThe 94th meeting between the schools was set for Dublin on August 29th. Instead, it will move stateside with the hope of playing at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Ravens, Steve And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Commit $1M To Social Justice Groups In Wake Of George Floyd's DeathThe Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation on Monday committed to donating $1 million to various social justice groups in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Baltimore Orioles Pitcher David Hess & Wife Devin Hess: 'There's Never Been A Better Time To Use Our Voices To Combat Racism'The Orioles pitcher and his wife, Devin, shared a message on Twitter with their thoughts on the protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Judge Tosses Ex-University Of Maryland Basketball Players' 'Fortnite' Dance LawsuitA federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which two former University of Maryland men's basketball players accused makers of the "Fortnite" video game of misappropriating a dance move that the ex-teammates popularized.