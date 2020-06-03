ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen said officers were shot at by at least one suspect Wednesday night during a foot pursuit in connection with a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.
Police said officers located the vehicle on Gunnison Drive shortly after 7 p.m. During a search, two suspects were identified and a brief foot pursuit ensued.
During the foot pursuit, shots were fired at the officers. The officers did not return fire, according to police.
7:05 PM, APD located a stolen vehicle on Gunnison Drive. During a canvas 2 suspects were IDd & a brief foot pursuit ensued. During the foot pursuit shots were fired at the ofc’s. Ofc’s did not return fire; however, both suspects were taken into custody & a firearm was recovered.
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) June 4, 2020
Both suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said.
No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.