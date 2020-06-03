LATESTMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open; Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms.
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Aberdeen Police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen said officers were shot at by at least one suspect Wednesday night during a foot pursuit in connection with a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.

Police said officers located the vehicle on Gunnison Drive shortly after 7 p.m. During a search, two suspects were identified and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

During the foot pursuit, shots were fired at the officers. The officers did not return fire, according to police.

Both suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply