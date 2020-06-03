LATESTMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open; Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With graduation ceremonies canceled nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baltimore City Schools are getting creative to honor the Class of 2020.

City Schools will hold a virtual, district-wide graduation ceremony next Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on the City Schools’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

The City will also hold virtual ceremonies for each school from June 10 through June 18.

Starting next Wednesday, City Hall and the War Memorial will also celebrate graduates for seven straight nights by lighting up with different schools’ colors.

