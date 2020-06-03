



Baltimore County residents can now quickly and easily reserve a slot of a free COVID-19 test online.

Appointments are available at both walk-up and drive-through sites for Thursday, June 4 through Tuesday, June 9. New dates are added every Wednesday.

“Improving access to testing is important to continue our gradual reopening. Allowing people to schedule tests online makes it even easier for any County resident who wants to be tested to do so quickly,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “We’ll continue working to put measures in place that reduce the spread of the virus and gets Baltimore County back to work.”

“This online scheduling tool is yet another way we are making expanded testing available and convenient,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Reserving an appointment supports our ability to serve people quickly and reduce wait times for everyone – especially individuals who may not be feeling well.”

Residents no longer need a doctor’s note to obtain a test. When scheduling a test, you will enter your contact information and choose a location and appointment time for your test.

While reserving a time slot is recommended, all individuals visiting a County testing location will be served.

Adults must show identification upon arrival for their test. Adults accompanying a minor for testing must write down the child’s name and date of birth to present to staff upon arrival at the site.

Individuals may visit any of the four County sites between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the days indicated. Site locations and days of operation are:

Liberty Family Resource Center

3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Walk-up clinic, open Mondays.

Dundalk Health Center

7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Walk-up clinic, open Mondays.

Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP)

11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

Drive-through clinic, open Wednesdays and Fridays.

Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium

2200 York Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093

Drive-through clinic, open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Additionally, residents can check with their local pharmacies about testing availability and can call the Baltimore County COVID-19 Hotline at 410-887-3816 with other coronavirus-related questions. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can make an appointment here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.