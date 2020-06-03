Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While more businesses are slowly reopening in Maryland, Baltimore City wants to help those restaurants without outdoor seating get back in business.
The city is now offering two types of permit programs that will allow restaurants to provide either sidewalk dining, or seating in a closed off section of a street or parking lane.
Applications can be submitted online by clicking here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.