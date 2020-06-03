LATESTMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open, Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City, Baltimore News, Local TV, Outdoor Dining, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While more businesses are slowly reopening in Maryland, Baltimore City wants to help those restaurants without outdoor seating get back in business.

The city is now offering two types of permit programs that will allow restaurants to provide either sidewalk dining, or seating in a closed off section of a street or parking lane.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Applications can be submitted online by clicking here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply