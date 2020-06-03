



In downtown Baltimore on Wednesday night, the streets filled with peaceful protesters who carried signs and linked arms with police officers in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“It’s time for a change,” Jazmine Brooks, of Baltimore, said. “This is our community. These are our kids that are growing up here. There has to be a better future for them.”

The crowd of demonstrators met at City Hall, then walked in the heat down East Baltimore Street and stopped for a moment of silence to honor George Floyd.

They later moved to Baltimore Police Headquarters where protesters came face-to-face with officers, demanding change.

“It’s overdue,” Brittany Holder, of Baltimore, said. “People are hurting, and this is the time to speak.”

Wednesday marked the sixth day of protests across the State of Maryland. There were also protests in Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties this week.

“I think its a beautiful thing to see all of these young people out here making their voices heard,” Bel Air Commissioner, Kevin Bianca, said.

Many hope these peaceful protests will bring lasting change.

“This is just the beginning, and we need to keep that same energy,” Brooks said.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s death.

