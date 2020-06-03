



In the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the organizers of a new group called “The Last 100 Years” have decided to take a stand for change.

The group is hosting an event later this month that quickly gained traction and now has expanded to an affair for all people.

“People care and it matters,” organizer Dersha Horrey said. “It’s an important issue and people are sick and people are tired.”

Another organizer, Daniel Burgess, said seeing what happened to George Floyd, “hurts as a black man, like, this could be me next and is no one going to fight for me?”

The original idea was started by Hannah Yost, who took to social media and in no time had an army of support.

“This particular community has been facing murder, unjust action and oppression for years, hundreds of years now only due to their skin color,” she said, urging people to get involved.

Their event is scheduled for June 17 at Patterson Park. It will include music and culture to enlighten young minds, old minds, and people of all backgrounds, organizers said.

Keishla Deleon, another organizer, said art is key.

It’s important to “(give) people an outlet to bring their pain and expression through art, poetry, words in general, through silence,” she said.

The event began with just 15 attendees when it was first posted on Facebook, but now more than 1,000 people have indicated they’re interested in attending.

“(It will be) a peaceful event (that) gives us that lane to do it and it keeps people with us and it keeps eyes and hearts open instead of them being guarded,” Horrey said.

Their goal is solidarity, peace and inclusion. To learn more, click here.

Organizers have also set up a GoFundMe to help make the event a success; to donate, click here.

