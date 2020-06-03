



Gov. Larry Hogan continued to thank Baltimore city residents and leaders “who are showing the power of a strong, compassionate and united community” in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“In recent days protests have been held in cities across America, including in Baltimore City, where thousands of young people, and community leaders have expressed their frustrations peacefully,” Hogan said. “While working together with law enforcement to stand up to and help stop a small group of people with a violent agenda.”

The governor has said over and over again that Baltimore has set a national example on how to protest with a purpose.

“More activists said we won’t let outside agitators tell the story of Baltimore,” Hogan added. “I’m incredibly proud that during this difficult time the people of Baltimore City have set an example for the rest of America.”

He also thanked Mayor Jack Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison as well as the Baltimore City Police, Maryland State Police, the MTA and the MDTA police along with the Maryland National Guard

Although, Marylanders are gathering peacefully, Hogan reiterated the warnings from health officials, that if you participate in the demonstrations, you should take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“We continue to make great progress, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” he added.

He encouraged the protesters to take advantage of the state’s free, appointment-free testing.

