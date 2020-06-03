Comments
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man was arrested Wednesday on numerous child pornography charges, state police said.
James Sheppard, 23, of Perryville, was arrested at his home Wednesday morning. He’s charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography, six counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of sexual solicitation of a minor.
State police said they first got a tip in the case from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January. When officers served a warrant at his home around 6 a.m. Wednesday, they reportedly found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices.
He was taken to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack for processing, police said.