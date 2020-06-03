Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight Maryland law enforcement agencies will share more than $6.3 million in federal funding to help them hire more officers and other law enforcement personnel, the justice department announced Wednesday.
The agencies, including the Baltimore Police Department and Baltimore County Police Department, will get a total of $6,322,750 in grants to help them fight violent crime, according to a news release.
The Maryland agencies that got the grants are:
- Baltimore County: $1,250,000
- Baltimore Police Department: $2,830,272
- City of Brentwood: $125,000
- Cecil County Sheriff’s Department: $375,000
- Charles County: $250,000
- Mt. Rainier Police Department: $125,000
- Seat Pleasant Police Department: $1,455,228
- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: $500,000
Nationwide, nearly 600 agencies will get a total of nearly $400 million.