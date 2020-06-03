SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Cockeysville man was arrested after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at the driver of another vehicle in Severna Park Tuesday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
According to police, Malek Anas Shedid, 20, was a passenger in a silver Subaru Forester when he pointed a pellet gun at the driver of a black Ford F-150 on Ritchie Highway near McKinsey Road around 8:11 p.m.
Officers stopped the Subaru on Ritchie Highway near Joyce Lane in the Arnold area and found Shedid with the pellet gun. They also reportedly found two replica Glock 19 pellet guns in his backpack.
Online court records show Shedid is charged with first-degree assault, a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault, having a handgun in a vehicle, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30.
No one was injured in the incident. Police did not specify whether it was the result of road rage.