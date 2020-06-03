Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Calling all Old Bay lovers!
Flying Dog Brewery is out with its newly revamped “Dead Rise” summer brew.
To celebrate the beer’s fifth anniversary, the beer has a new formula that blends Old Bay with a refreshing lemony tartness.
To celebrate the 5th anniversary of The Most Maryland Beer Ever, Dead Rise is back this week with a new gose formula. Dead Rise blends Maryland's iconic @OLDBAYSeasoning with a refreshing lemony tartness for a beer low in bitterness and high in flavor. pic.twitter.com/WCLGsd0xdf
— Flying Dog Brewery (@FlyingDog) June 1, 2020
The Frederick-based brewery says it goes perfectly with summer days and seafood.
You can try the beer for yourself when it hits store shelves this week.