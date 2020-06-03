LATESTMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open, Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Calling all Old Bay lovers!

Flying Dog Brewery is out with its newly revamped “Dead Rise” summer brew.

To celebrate the beer’s fifth anniversary, the beer has a new formula that blends Old Bay with a refreshing lemony tartness.

The Frederick-based brewery says it goes perfectly with summer days and seafood.

You can try the beer for yourself when it hits store shelves this week.

