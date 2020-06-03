Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for information in the fatal hit-and-run that took the life of 70-year-old Willam E. Green.
Officers were called to Shock Trauma on May 12 around 6:20 p.m. when medics had recently brought in a hit-and-run victim.
Green, of the unit block of W. 20th Street, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said Green was crossing the eastbound lane of Route 40 at N. Poppleton Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Green, who walks with a cane, came to rest in the center lane and passing vehicles drove around him.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fatal hit and run to call (410) 396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.