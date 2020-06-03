Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Baltimore.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.