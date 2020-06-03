LATESTMore COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted Friday. Non-Essential Businesses Can Open, Excludes Restaurants, Bars And Gyms
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply