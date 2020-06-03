Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A popular Baltimore County drive-in theatre will reopen Wednesday night.
On Facebook, The Bengies Drive-In Threatre wrote it will open Wednesday for a double feature of “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Jumanji.”
Tickets are being sold online only until further notice, the theatre wrote. They will also be limiting the number of customers and increasing social distancing.
Bengies is the only drive-in theatre in Maryland.
