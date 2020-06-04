Comments
Baltimore (WJZ)– A 2 alarm fire breaks out at Islander Inn in Edgemere.
The fire started around 1:30 this morning at the restaurant that’s located at 9008 Cuckold Point Rd.
Firefighters went in for an aggressive attack and were met with challenges. On the backside of the building there were propane tanks they had to shut off.
Once inside they ran into more issues because of water supply. Firefighters had trouble getting water from hydrants so they had to back out and fight the fire from the outside
There was 1 firefighter transported with minor injuries and 2 people displaced.