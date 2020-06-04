Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore.
Police got a call around 3:02 a.m. for a Shot Spotter alert in the 2200 block of Aiken Street to investigate gunfire.
That’s where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
An ambulance took the man to an area hospital for treatment.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.