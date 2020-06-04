ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ)- A pair of Virginia men were charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and multiple firearms violations after shots were fired at an officer during a foot pursuit Wednesday in Aberdeen.
Ryan P. Samuel, 23, and Isaiah Terrell Thomas, 22, of Virginia were arrested on Wednesday night and transported to the Harford County Detention Center Thursday morning where they were charged.
Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being pursued by Maryland State Police that then entered Aberdeen city limits. The search for the stolen vehicle, a 2016 Ford Mustang, ended when officers located the vehicle on the 600 block of Saddler Street.
No one was in the car at the time, though witnesses in the area told police that two men had left the vehicle and walked away.
After a search of the area, an officer found the two men walking on Gunnison Drive and asked to interview them.
Police said Samuel handed over his license and then later in the conversation, struck the officer with an open hand and both men fled. Samuel allegedly fired multiple rounds in the direction officers who did not return fire.
Samuel was eventually found hiding under an overgrown bush and was taken into custody without force according to the police. At the same time, Thomas was apprehended in the 600 block of W. Bel Air Avenue.
Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Departmental Criminal Investigations Unit obtained video from a residence containing audio of seven gunshots. Four shell casings were reportedly recovered at the scene. Officers from the Maryland State Police, Havre de Grace Police Department and Harford County Sheriff’s Office all collaborated with APD in bringing the two men into custody.