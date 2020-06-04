Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, vulnerable adult.
Jennifer Carlson, 38, of the 1100 block of Primrose Court, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
According to police, Carlson spoke with a family member on Sunday, May 31. She told the family member that she was in Philadelphia, and may travel to New York City.
Carlson may have difficulty communicating, difficulty identifying herself and is vulnerable and requires medication, police said.
Family members are concerned for Carlson’s welfare and have reported her missing.
Please contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.