ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Thursday they will offer free distance learning opportunities for all students, as well as sponsor several virtual experiences this summer.
Due to the restrictions coming from the coronavirus pandemic, all in-person learning and face-to-face camps will be canceled.
If secondary students failed a course, summer offerings will provide them with the ability to recover credits and allow middle and high school students who received “no grade” designations in the fourth marking period to improve to a satisfactory level, the school system said in a release Thursday.
These programs also include virtual learning buffets, summer academies, assignment recovery programs, bridge programs and virtual camp activities.
For a detailed list of what will be offered this summer, view their statement here.
School counselors and teachers will speak with students and families about the summer offerings during the month of June, and more information can be found here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.