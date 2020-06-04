(WJZ)- Tradepoint Atlantic announced Wednesday that BAE Systems’ “Titan” dry dock is arriving in Baltimore on Thursday to begin a five-month-long repair and maintenance program.

The project begins a new era of ship maintenance and repair at the yard and concludes a year of planning and work to reopen the industry in the city.

The docking process for the “Titan” dry dock is expected to take up to 20 hours. At 950-feet long, 192-feet wide, and 82-feet tall, “Titan” is one of the world’s largest floating steel dry docks. It is used to service ships of up to 1,000 feet.

“The shipyard at Sparrows Point has a rich and important history and it is amazing to see industry returning to it after too many dormant years,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement. “The growth at Tradepoint Atlantic and the opportunities being provided to the local communities is nothing short of incredible and our administration looks forward to partnering with them for years to come. The dry dock is open for business and that is great news.”

The dry dock at Sparrows Point was completed in 1971 and has most recently been used for the construction of tunnel sections, and other construction industry products in addition to its normal maintenance of vessels.

“We’ve been a proud partner in Tradepoint Atlantic’s transformative redevelopment into a vibrant hub for global commerce. With the Titan’s arrival, Tradepoint Atlantic continues to open the door to 21st-century economic opportunity while embracing our shipyard’s proud history,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in a statement. “Together, we continue to celebrate our community’s rich past as we blaze a path towards a stronger future for Sparrows Point —and all of Baltimore County.”

The shipping industry was once one of the largest in Baltimore, employing thousands of workers who were dedicated to shipbuilding.