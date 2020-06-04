BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works said Thursday that some residents may experience a delay in trash and recycling collections as DPW makes staffing modifications.
Baltimore City DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark said in a news release:
“I want residents to know that your trash and recycling will be collected. Our crews may not be able to arrive during the times that you are use to seeing them, but they will be there.”
Baltimore City DPW officials said Bureau of Solid Waste has experienced fluctuations in staffing levels and has had to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19.
Garbark also wants to reminds citizens that the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off event will occur as scheduled, on Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on both days at the Sisson Street Drop-Off Center, located at 2840 Sisson Street.