BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $16 million in grants this week in an effort to reduce pollution and improve water quality.
The board is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
“These are smart investments to protect public health and prevent water pollution in Maryland communities while saving money and energy,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Energy efficiency saves money and, along with the use of renewable energy, helps the Chesapeake Bay by reducing nitrogen pollution. Upgrading septic systems will also help us to green and grow the state’s economy and lead in the race to protect and restore Chesapeake Bay watersheds.”
The grants will go to some of the following initiatives:
- Upgrade Septic Systems – Statewide
- LED Lights for Montebello Filtration Plant project – Baltimore City
- Carroll County Stormwater Management Restoration – Carroll County