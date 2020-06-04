



The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland has surpassed 55,000, and the number of hospitalizations continues to go down, state numbers released Thursday morning reveal.

The state health department reports 55,858 cases and 2,546 people have died from the virus, up 876 and 45 from Wednesday respectively.

The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, decreased from 1,109 on Wednesday to 1,096 on Thursday. Of those, 640 people are in acute care and 456 are in ICUS.

Over the course of the pandemic, 9,217 people have ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus and 3,985 people have been released from isolation.

Meanwhile, the state’s testing positivity rate continues to decline, now at 8.91 percent- a drop of more than two-thirds since its April 17 peak, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The state has conducted 392,240 tests total throughout the pandemic and of those, 281,160 have tested negative. Gov. Larry Hogan said hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since April 14.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 182 (16) Anne Arundel 4,080 (170) 9* Baltimore City 5,906 (261) 8* Baltimore County 6,476 (355) 16* Calvert 352 (19) 1* Caroline 268 (1) Carroll 947 (95) 3* Cecil 388 (24) Charles 1,174 (77) 2* Dorchester 152 (3) Frederick 2,041 (102) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 920 (48) 3* Howard 2,033 (60) 5* Kent 180 (19) Montgomery 12,226 (596) 40* Prince George’s 15,940 (556) 24* Queen Anne’s 161 (12) St. Mary’s 542 (28) Somerset 76 (3) Talbot 106 (3) Washington 516 (16) Wicomico 959 (32) Worcester 223 (13) 1* Data not available (37) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,422 10-19 2,538 (1) 20-29 7,768 (12) 1* 30-39 10,375 (33) 4* 40-49 10,033 (75) 3* 50-59 9,006 (182) 10* 60-69 6,536 (406) 11* 70-79 4,190 (631) 19* 80+ 3,990 (1,171) 71* Data not available (35) 3* Female 29,096 (1,253) 65* Male 26,762 (1,293) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,035 (1,061) 43* Asian (NH) 1,057 (99) 6* White (NH) 10,898 (1,071) 62* Hispanic 14,338 (243) 7* Other (NH) 2,783 (32) Data not available 10,747 (40) 4*

