



While Gov. Larry Hogan lifted restrictions on recreational boating about a month ago, it’s still far from business as usual at the Downtown Sailing Center in south Baltimore.

Even out on the open water, sailors are making sure they’re doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The hand sanitizer comes out, the masks come on, the handwashing happens,” Stuart Proctor, the executive director of the Downtown Sailing Center, said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Downtown Sailing Center reopened May 11 after Gov. Hogan eased restrictions on outdoor recreation, but it’s still not easy to run a business where people from all across the area come together to get out and sail.

“As a community sailing center, obviously the boats are communal and so there is some risk there,” Proctor said.

It’s been a slow and cautious reopening, with new rules in place to keep everyone safe.

Boaters now have to wash their hands before they walk onto the docks, then get their temperature checked and write down their name in a logbook for contact tracing purposes.

“The coronavirus is so new and so novel, we don’t know how long it takes for the virus to die in the open air. We’re really open on a limited basis,” Proctor said.

Youth summer camps are more limited now, and will only allow up to four campers per-group. Boats and life jackets also have to be regularly cleaned each time they’re used.

“Scrubbed down with soap, rinsed down and then a bleach-water solution which is CDC recommended,” Proctor said.

Youth summer camps will run this summer, but only in groups of four.

But many programs at this community-oriented business that try to make sailing more accessible are on hold because the center is only operating at half capacity.

They are moving forward to try to safely offer sailing to more people this summer.

“The big thing is just making sure that we continue to operate in a way that makes sense, while also providing recreational opportunities to people who choose to take on some level of risk,” Proctor said.

Right now, the center said it’s focusing on trying to expand sailing opportunities to more of their existing members, but those summer camps for children are still open.

You can find out more by clicking here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.