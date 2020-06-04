BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chopper 13 was over the scene of a tractor-trailer crash after it overturned on I-695 in Baltimore County earlier Thursday.
Baltimore County Fire said crews are working on a hazmat incident between Charles Street and York Road in the inner loop. The tractor-trailer is on its side.
Crews are working a hazmat incident, I-695 btw Charles St. & York Rd. inner loop. Tractor trailer on its side. All lanes of inner loop and Charles St are shut down & will be for extended time. #BCoFD PIO en route. Avoid the area. EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 4, 2020
All lanes of the inner loop and Charles Street are shut down and will be for an extended period of time, the department said, and they are asking people to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.