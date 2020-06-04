LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 1,100 As Cases Pass 55K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County Fire, Hazmat, I-695, Local TV, Talkers, tractor-trailer crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chopper 13 was over the scene of a tractor-trailer crash after it overturned on I-695 in Baltimore County earlier Thursday.

Baltimore County Fire said crews are working on a hazmat incident between Charles Street and York Road in the inner loop. The tractor-trailer is on its side.

All lanes of the inner loop and Charles Street are shut down and will be for an extended period of time, the department said, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply