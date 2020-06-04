Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Uunfortunately for high school seniors, graduation looks very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, many schools are doing what they can to make sure their accomplishments don’t go unnoticed. That includes at Digital Harbor High School.
They held their senior check out day, giving students the chance to pick up their cap and gown, yearbook and a prom swag bag.
Since they can’t walk across the stage and get their diploma, students also had the chance for some photo ops in their cap and gown with some props.
The school will hold a virtual graduation a week from Saturday.