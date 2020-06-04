Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been looking for a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic, Food Lion has you covered. They’re launching the “Summers Without Hunger” campaign.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been looking for a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic, Food Lion has you covered. They’re launching the “Summers Without Hunger” campaign.
Here’s how it works: When at the checkout or ordering online, you can make a $5 donation that will go to the Maryland Food Bank.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
On top of that, Food Lion is partnering with six brands, including Campbells and Pepsi. Each of them will also donate up to 250 thousand products to help fight hunger on the local level.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.