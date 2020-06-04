



With protests all across the United States, the country is seeing a new generation of leaders. Many of the leaders are just teenagers, and America is taking notice.

What we’re seeing right now is being described as a movement, and some of the leaders are teens or barely into their twenties. WJZ spoke with former Raven Torrey Smith. Smith said he marched with a massive group in Baltimore on Monday and he called the leaders an inspiration.

“I was inspired by it,” Smith said.”I saw their drive to impact change and create change. I saw people understood their voice and influence regardless of their age.”

When asked why he participated in Monday’s event, Smith said, “I think often times when you look at athletes or entertainers or whatever, people always have the most to say from the couch, and I have always been a person to be on the ground and do my part to help.”

George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Less than 24 hours later, the voices of diverse young mounted to a unified roar.

“This one is different, the entire country is watching, it’s not just black America and those that have been allies for black America, it’s an eye opener for a lot of people that are having conversations that are uncomfortable for others,” Smith said. “If we don’t use this moment to go out and change, it could speak volumes to who we are as a country.”

Smith also said Baltimore set an example for the rest of the country by having a peaceful protest with hundreds, perhaps thousands of people marching peacefully.