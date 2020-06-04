



Maryland will begin Stage Two of the State’s Roadmap to Recovery Plan on Friday at 5 p.m. As always, it’s up to each individual jurisdiction to decide whether it’s ready to move forward.

So far, the majority of counties believe it’s time.

WJZ spoke to business owners who said they’re thrilled to reopen, but it’s also been somewhat stressful with only two days notice.

At Hollywood Tan in Bel Air, Ty Godwin said it’s been a challenging last two months for business.

“Tanning is seasonal, so we make 65 percent of our revenue from March through June,” Godwin said.

Governor Hogan’s announcement allowing non-essential businesses to open their doors is welcome news.

“I didn’t think this was going to come this soon,” Godwin said. “So, very excited about that. Thank you, Governor Hogan.”

The governor is giving nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors and tanning salons the green light to move forward.

Retailers, offices, financial institutions, car dealerships and insurance agencies will also be able to reopen with public health guidelines.

However, indoor dining at bars and restaurants are not included in this plan. Gyms must remain closed under this phase of the plan, too.

While many counties are on board to move forward with Phase Two, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said he’ll announce his decision for the City on Friday.

Chris Keaton, the Owner of the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, said his industry is making a lot of changes. He will now be using masks, face shields and booking only one appointment at a time.

“It’s going to be a new thing,” Keaton said. “We’re going to need more time in between for cleaning, and it’s not going to be able to be done with your friend holding your hand like it used to.”

Over at Hollywood Tan, Godwin said typically only nine people are inside his salon at a time, so social distancing shouldn’t be an issue.

“Clients are going to call us when they arrive and make sure that the room is sanitizer and ready for them,” Godwin said.

Both businesses said they’re expecting a surge of customers in the next few days and weeks.

Godwin said he’s been getting a lot of messages on social media and a lot of people calling in to make appointments.

The Baltimore Tattoo Museum said there’s a long list of customers who had previously scheduled appointments in March, April and May. They’re now trying to re-book all of those clients.

