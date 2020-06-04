ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Over 43,000 more Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to the Department of Labor.
That’s slightly down from the week before, when Maryland officials reported 48,963 new unemployment claims in the week ending on May 23.
At a news conference in May, Hogan laid some of the blame for Maryland residents’ struggles to get benefits with the federal government, saying not all of the factors causing delays are under the state’s control.
“This problem of unemployment is the one that’s extremely difficult because so many people are really suffering,” Hogan said.
In Baltimore City, 5,345 people filed for unemployment insurance last week, and 6,782 people did in Baltimore County.
